Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.28 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

