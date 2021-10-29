Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

UP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

