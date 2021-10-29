Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).
Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,221.13.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
