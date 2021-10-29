Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,694 ($48.26).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,221.13.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.