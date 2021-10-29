Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 186,468 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 186,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.18% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,743,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,165,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,790. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

