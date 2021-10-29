Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,690 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of RedBall Acquisition worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 79,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 53,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,483. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

