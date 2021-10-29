Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 224,983 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 224,983 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 29,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,338. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

