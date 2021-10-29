Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

OVV stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. 64,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,491. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

