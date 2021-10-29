Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $31.28 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,184,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $11,591,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FYBR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,849. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

