Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

TSE WCP opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,308,161.68. Insiders acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

