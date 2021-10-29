WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Saturday, November 6th

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Saturday, November 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Saturday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $5.11 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that WidePoint will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $134,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 386.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.