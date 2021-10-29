William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $469.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $475.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 75.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

