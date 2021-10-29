William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

DLR stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

