William Blair Comments on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

Shares of BMY opened at $57.13 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

