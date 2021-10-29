William Blair Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.52. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Fiserv stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

