William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

HOG opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.