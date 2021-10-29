William Blair Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

