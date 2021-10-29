William Hoffman Sells 3,722 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $335,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, William Hoffman sold 25,778 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,322,597.80.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.50. 282,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,106. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.89 and a beta of 1.87. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.