Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.01.

Shares of WLTW opened at $248.52 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

