Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.91.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $67.76 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.