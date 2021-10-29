WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.56.
Shares of NYSE WNS remained flat at $$89.19 during midday trading on Thursday. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in WNS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WNS by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $495,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
