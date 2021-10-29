WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS remained flat at $$89.19 during midday trading on Thursday. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in WNS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WNS by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth about $495,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.