Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $801,095.19 and approximately $52,794.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,709.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.17 or 0.07093184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00312546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.07 or 0.00956197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00437044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00265749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00233340 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.