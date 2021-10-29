Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WF opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

