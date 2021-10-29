WPP’s (WPP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Shares of WPP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WPP has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
