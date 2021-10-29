Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

WRAP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,108. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $35,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock worth $267,141 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

