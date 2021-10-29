Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Up 0.3%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €18.16 ($21.36) and last traded at €18.06 ($21.25). 25,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.00 ($21.18).

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

