Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 6599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.28.

The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

