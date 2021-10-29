X-CASH Hits Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $104,407.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,752,653,862 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

