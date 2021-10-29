Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XEL stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

