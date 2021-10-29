Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on November 15th

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Xilinx has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years. Xilinx has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,728. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.