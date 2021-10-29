Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Trading Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $185.87 and last traded at $182.72. Approximately 55,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,324,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.88.

The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.