Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPOF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

XPOF opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Xponential Fitness

