Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

