Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Specifically, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,534,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after buying an additional 117,258 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

