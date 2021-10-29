Ycash Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $31,878.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00259178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00124477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000102 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,730,888 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

