Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 418.5% in October

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 418.5% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
YLLXF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.42.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.