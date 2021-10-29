Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 418.5% in October

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 418.5% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

YLLXF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.42.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

