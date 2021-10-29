Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,605 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Yellow worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yellow by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,972,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yellow alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $8.89 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $455.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.