YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

YETI stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

