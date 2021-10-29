Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,956. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

