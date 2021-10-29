Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $990.61 Million

Brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce $990.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.22 million to $1.02 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines reported sales of $928.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 54,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 7,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,201. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

