Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

APDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.