Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $883.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $883.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $891.03 million and the lowest is $872.50 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 708,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,397. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

