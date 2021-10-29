Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

