Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.32. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 631,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,463,479. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

