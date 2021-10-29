Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.74. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 301,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,830 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

ALSN opened at $34.45 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.