Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $107.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.10 million and the highest is $107.32 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $90.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $421.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

LAWS opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.99 million, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $62.10.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.