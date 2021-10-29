Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.01. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 1,319,913 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 782,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 824,916 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 1,941,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.02 million, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.