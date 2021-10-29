Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report $15.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $9.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $56.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.37 million to $61.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTST traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 308,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,072. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,550.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

