Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $12.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $13.68 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $5.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $51.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.41 million, with estimates ranging from $67.27 million to $116.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

OCUL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 984,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,395. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.