Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $191.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $191.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $754.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $768.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $780.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $802.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 196,269 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

