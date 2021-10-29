Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.50. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,383,000 after buying an additional 94,991 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

